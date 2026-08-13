Statewide: The last days of Route 66

Back in 1984, the final stretch of U.S. Route 66 in Arizona was bypassed by an interstate. The Mother Road officially became a ghost road the following year.

As Route 66 was in its final days, the Kitchen Sisters traveled the historic highway and produced a documentary. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66, we listen back.

Also:

* This Week in Illinois History has the story of a Chicago man convicted and executed for being a Nazi spy. But there are still questions about his guilt.

Rich Egger/TSPR Spunky Bottoms

* Rich Egger takes us to Spunky Bottoms in Brown County, a former wetland now being restored.

* As part of our Illinois 250 series, we talk about labor, free speech and voting rights.

* A federal lawsuit challenges a whites-only development being constructed in Arkansas.

* Peter Medlin talks with Illinois Head Start as it shares stories of how ICE activity is impacting kids at its childcare centers.

* A new federal housing law aims to increase the nation's supply of homes. Illinois housing experts are hopeful it can fulfill its promises.

* In the St. Louis County Jail, the incarcerated are getting a boost in morale thanks to piano lessons.