Thrive! Encore Series: If These Walls Could Talk, On Air!
Thrive! Encore Series: If These Walls Could Talk, On Air!
Go behind the scenes at Northern Public Radio for a special tour and open house. Explore the station's studios, learn about its history and discover how local public radio serves the region. This DeKalb Township Thrive! session also highlights volunteer opportunities and ways older adults can get involved.
Snacks and refreshments will be served.
Northern Public Radio
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Public Radio and DeKalb Township
(815) 753-9000
npr@niu.edu
Northern Public Radio
801 N. First St.DeKalb, Illinois 60178