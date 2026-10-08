Sessions from Studio A - Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts are back with new music after an incredibly difficult time for the band: the loss of longtime friend and bandmate, Dan McMahon. We'll talk with them about continuing to deal with that absence, about opening their new venue The Music Box, and about growing up in Rockford as part of the Cheap Trick family.

Find more from Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts on streaming services and on their website. Also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.