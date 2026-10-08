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Sessions from Studio A - Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 8  — pic 1.png
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 8  — pic 5.png
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
7 of 8  — pic 6.png
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts are back with new music after an incredibly difficult time for the band: the loss of longtime friend and bandmate, Dan McMahon. We'll talk with them about continuing to deal with that absence, about opening their new venue The Music Box, and about growing up in Rockford as part of the Cheap Trick family.

Find more from Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts on streaming services and on their website. Also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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