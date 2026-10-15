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Sessions from Studio A - Nate Krause

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Nate Krause performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Nate Krause performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Nate Krause performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 2  — NK still 2.png
Nate Krause performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Growing up, singer-songwriter Nate Krause lived all around the country before settling down in the Chicago suburbs where he frequently plays with his band The Sofa Kings, and his own original songs. We'll hear a solo acoustic set with songs from his album Arkansas and talk with him about recording that album in Nashville. Find more music from Nate Krause on streaming services and Reverbnation. He also has more live videos on YouTube and you can follow him on social media on Facebook and Instagram.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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