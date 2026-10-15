Sessions from Studio A - Nate Krause

Growing up, singer-songwriter Nate Krause lived all around the country before settling down in the Chicago suburbs where he frequently plays with his band The Sofa Kings, and his own original songs. We'll hear a solo acoustic set with songs from his album Arkansas and talk with him about recording that album in Nashville. Find more music from Nate Krause on streaming services and Reverbnation. He also has more live videos on YouTube and you can follow him on social media on Facebook and Instagram.