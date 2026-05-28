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Sessions from Studio A - Dogcatcher

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
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Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
2 of 6  — Pic 4.png
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
3 of 6  — pic 2.png
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
4 of 6  — pic 5.png
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
5 of 6  — Pic 3.png
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A
6 of 6  — pic 6.png
Dogcatcher performing live in Studio A

Dogcatcher joins us for live recordings this week. We'll also talk with them about their "Prairie Rock" sound and their new, upcoming EP. Check out music from them on Bandcamp and streaming on Apple Music. Give them a follow on Instagram to keep up with future tours dates and new music.

Lineup:
Mitch McAndrew - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Nathan Roseboom - Bass
Robby Kulik - Drums
Max Berg - Pedal Steel, Vocals
Cody Nelson - Guitar, Vocals
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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