Sessions from Studio A - Dogcatcher

Dogcatcher joins us for live recordings this week. We'll also talk with them about their "Prairie Rock" sound and their new, upcoming EP. Check out music from them on Bandcamp and streaming on Apple Music. Give them a follow on Instagram to keep up with future tours dates and new music.

Lineup:

Mitch McAndrew - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Nathan Roseboom - Bass

Robby Kulik - Drums

Max Berg - Pedal Steel, Vocals

Cody Nelson - Guitar, Vocals