Sessions from Studio A - Remora Coraline

Remora Coraline's debut EP Sapien Hymns was released last year, and the band is already getting ready for their second release this Saturday, May 16. Hear those new songs recorded live in WNIJ's Studio A and our talk with the band. Check out more from them on their website and Instagram.

Lineup:

Solan Buell - Guitar, vocals

Miles Anderson - Guitar, vocals

Evan McMaster - Bass, vocals

Tyler Milo - Drums