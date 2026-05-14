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Sessions from Studio A - Remora Coraline

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — RC pic 5.png
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — RC pic 1.png
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — RC pic 2.png
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — RC pic 4.png
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — RC pic 3.png
Remora Coraline performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Remora Coraline's debut EP Sapien Hymns was released last year, and the band is already getting ready for their second release this Saturday, May 16. Hear those new songs recorded live in WNIJ's Studio A and our talk with the band. Check out more from them on their website and Instagram.

Lineup:
Solan Buell - Guitar, vocals
Miles Anderson - Guitar, vocals
Evan McMaster - Bass, vocals
Tyler Milo - Drums
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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