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Sessions from Studio A - Jenny Scara

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 9, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
1 of 6  — JS still 6.png
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
2 of 6  — JS still 2.png
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
3 of 6  — JS still 4.png
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
4 of 6  — JS still 5.png
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
5 of 6  — JS Still 1.png
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A
6 of 6  — JS still 3.png
Jenny Scara performing live in Studio A

Tune in for an hour of rock n' roll with Jenny Scara and her band playing songs from their new record I've Got a Story to Tell. We'll also talk with Scara about her background and the new album. Find it streaming everywhere, and follow Scara on Facebook and Instagram. Also check out their new music video for the song Black Cat, out now on YouTube.

Lineup:
Jenny Scara - Vocals, Guitar, Drums
Thom Harlovich - Lead Guitar, Vocals
Sin Ham - Drums, Guitar
Declon Thomas - Guitar
Nick Kobler - Bass, Guitar solo in Operator
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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