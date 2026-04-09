Sessions from Studio A - Jenny Scara

Tune in for an hour of rock n' roll with Jenny Scara and her band playing songs from their new record I've Got a Story to Tell. We'll also talk with Scara about her background and the new album. Find it streaming everywhere, and follow Scara on Facebook and Instagram. Also check out their new music video for the song Black Cat, out now on YouTube.

Lineup:

Jenny Scara - Vocals, Guitar, Drums

Thom Harlovich - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Sin Ham - Drums, Guitar

Declon Thomas - Guitar

Nick Kobler - Bass, Guitar solo in Operator