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Sessions from Studio A - Middle Class Fashion

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Middle Class Fashion playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 2  — MCF still 3.png
Middle Class Fashion playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Middle Class Fashion playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 2  — MCF still 2.png
Middle Class Fashion playing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Middle Class Fashion stopped by WNIJ on their way through northern IL on a recent tour. Hear songs from their new record With Affection and our talk with band members. Pick up a copy of the new album on CD and vinyl on their website, and check out more from Middle Class Fashion on Instagram and Facebook.

Lineup:
Jenn Malzone - Lead Vocals, Keys
Lindsey McDaniel - Guitar, Vocals
Brad Vaughn - Guitar, Vocals
Matt F. Basler - Drums, Vocals
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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