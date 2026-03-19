Sessions from Studio A - Middle Class Fashion
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Middle Class Fashion playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Middle Class Fashion playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Middle Class Fashion stopped by WNIJ on their way through northern IL on a recent tour. Hear songs from their new record With Affection and our talk with band members. Pick up a copy of the new album on CD and vinyl on their website, and check out more from Middle Class Fashion on Instagram and Facebook.
Lineup:
Jenn Malzone - Lead Vocals, Keys
Lindsey McDaniel - Guitar, Vocals
Brad Vaughn - Guitar, Vocals
Matt F. Basler - Drums, Vocals