Sessions from Studio A - Middle Class Fashion

Middle Class Fashion stopped by WNIJ on their way through northern IL on a recent tour. Hear songs from their new record With Affection and our talk with band members. Pick up a copy of the new album on CD and vinyl on their website, and check out more from Middle Class Fashion on Instagram and Facebook.

Lineup:

Jenn Malzone - Lead Vocals, Keys

Lindsey McDaniel - Guitar, Vocals

Brad Vaughn - Guitar, Vocals

Matt F. Basler - Drums, Vocals