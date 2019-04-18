Sessions from Studio A - Name the Moon
Name the Moon performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
Sessions from Studio A is back on the road this week with a performance from Name the Moon live at Mary's Place in Rockford. The band recently released their latest full length album, Space Force, which won a RAMI award for Album of the Year.
Name the Moon performing "Uncle Lenny" Live at Mary's Place.
Check out more from Name the Moon at their bandcamp and facebook pages.
*Some songs contain explicit lyrics*
Name the Moon performing "New Orleans" Live at Mary's Place.