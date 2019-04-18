© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Name the Moon

Northern Public Radio
Published April 18, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT
screen_shot_2019-04-18_at_9.58.44_am.png
1 of 4
Name the Moon performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
screen_shot_2019-04-18_at_10.00.54_am.png
2 of 4
Name the Moon performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
screen_shot_2019-04-18_at_9.56.20_am.png
3 of 4
Name the Moon performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
screen_shot_2019-04-18_at_9.57.33_am.png
4 of 4
Name the Moon performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford

Sessions from Studio A is back on the road this week with a performance from Name the Moon live at Mary's Place in Rockford. The band recently released their latest full length album, Space Force, which won a RAMI award for Album of the Year.

Name the Moon performing "Uncle Lenny" Live at Mary's Place.

Check out more from Name the Moon at their bandcamp and facebook pages.

*Some songs contain explicit lyrics*

Name the Moon performing "New Orleans" Live at Mary's Place.

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
