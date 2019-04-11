Sessions from Studio A - Taboo Blah Blah

Sessions from Studio A is back on the road this week with Taboo Blah Blah from Rockford. Some of you may remember Taboo Blah Blah as our first ever band we recorded for Sessions back in 2016! The band (and our show) has changed a lot since then, but they don' t show any signs of slowing down.

Check out their newest release "Bleeding Hearts In Bloom" on their bandcamp page.

Taboo Blah Blah performing "Lost" live at Mary's Place in Rockford, IL.

Taboo Blah Blah performing "Escalator" live at Mary's Place in Rockford, IL.



