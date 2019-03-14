© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Katie Belle & The Belle Rangers

Northern Public Radio
Published March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM CDT
kb_still_pic.jpg
1 of 3
Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers
screen_shot_2019-03-11_at_11.08.12_am.png
2 of 3
Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers
kb_still_pic_2.jpg
3 of 3
Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers

Katie Belle & The Belle Rangers perform live at Uptown Grill in LaSalle, IL.

Katie Belle & The Belle Rangers (or KBBR) is a roots-rock band whose big sound is making them heard across Illinois. Find out more about the band at their website and Facebook page.

Arts Sessions From Studio A
