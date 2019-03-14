Arts Sessions from Studio A - Katie Belle & The Belle Rangers Northern Public Radio Published March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 52:00 1 of 3 Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers 2 of 3 Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers 3 of 3 Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers Katie Belle & The Belle Rangers perform live at Uptown Grill in LaSalle, IL.Katie Belle & The Belle Rangers (or KBBR) is a roots-rock band whose big sound is making them heard across Illinois. Find out more about the band at their website and Facebook page.