Sessions from Studio A - The Perrilles Project
The Perrilles Project performing at The House Cafe in DeKalb, IL.
The Perrilles Project was formed by jazz musicians who met while attending NIU School of Music. Check out their live set, recorded at The House Cafe in DeKalb, as well as an interview with drummer and bandleader Paul Perrilles.
Find out more about The Perrilles Project at their Facebook page and check out their EP on Bandcamp.