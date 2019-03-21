© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - The Perrilles Project

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published March 21, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT
screen_shot_2019-03-19_at_10.42.18_am.png
1 of 3
The Perrilles Project performing at The House Cafe in DeKalb, IL.
Still2.jpg
2 of 3
The Perrilles Project performing at The House Cafe in DeKalb, IL.
Still3_0.jpg
3 of 3
The Perrilles Project performing at The House Cafe in DeKalb, IL.

The Perrilles Project was formed by jazz musicians who met while attending NIU School of Music. Check out their live set, recorded at The House Cafe in DeKalb, as well as an interview with drummer and bandleader Paul Perrilles. 

Find out more about The Perrilles Project at their Facebook page and check out their EP on Bandcamp.

