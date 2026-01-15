© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Disaster Kid

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM CST
Disaster Kid is an indie-rock band from Chicago that also draws influences from country and Americana sounds. Hear them perform songs from their debut EP Rare Bird live in Studio A, and they'll tell us about the album. We'll also hear a couple new, unreleased songs. Pick up a copy of Rare Bird on Bandcamp and follow the band on Instagram for more. Behind-the-scenes video from the session is posted below.

Lineup:
Seamus Kreitzer - Vocals, Guitar
Max Berg - Guitar, Backup Vocals
Mason Stahl - Bass, Backup Vocals
Connor Criswell - Drums

Disaster Kid performs "Rare Bird" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Disaster Kid performs "Needle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Disaster Kid performs "Wine/Weapon" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Disaster Kid performs "Temples" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
