Sessions from Studio A - Disaster Kid

Disaster Kid is an indie-rock band from Chicago that also draws influences from country and Americana sounds. Hear them perform songs from their debut EP Rare Bird live in Studio A, and they'll tell us about the album. We'll also hear a couple new, unreleased songs. Pick up a copy of Rare Bird on Bandcamp and follow the band on Instagram for more. Behind-the-scenes video from the session is posted below.

Lineup:

Seamus Kreitzer - Vocals, Guitar

Max Berg - Guitar, Backup Vocals

Mason Stahl - Bass, Backup Vocals

Connor Criswell - Drums

Disaster Kid performs "Rare Bird" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Disaster Kid performs "Needle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Disaster Kid performs "Wine/Weapon" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Disaster Kid performs "Temples" live in WNIJ's Studio A