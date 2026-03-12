© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Monarch

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Rock trio Monarch joins for live recordings in Studio A and to tell us about their new record BRICK! We'll hear some stories about the making of the album and a little bit about the music scene in Bloomington, where the band is based. Find BRICK! out now on all streaming services and check out more from Monarch on their website. Also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:
Blain Martin - Guitar, Vocals
Samuel McCullers - Bass, Vocals
Mark Riesenberg - Drums
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
