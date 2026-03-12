Sessions from Studio A - Monarch

Rock trio Monarch joins for live recordings in Studio A and to tell us about their new record BRICK! We'll hear some stories about the making of the album and a little bit about the music scene in Bloomington, where the band is based. Find BRICK! out now on all streaming services and check out more from Monarch on their website. Also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:

Blain Martin - Guitar, Vocals

Samuel McCullers - Bass, Vocals

Mark Riesenberg - Drums