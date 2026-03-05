Sessions from Studio A - The Stifftones

"Home is where the hearse is". That's written on the back of "Tania", a 1996 Cadillac Hearse, and home on the road for The Stifftones. Husband and wife duo Shaun and Rachel Stief join us to tell us about The Stifftones and to play from their new record Existentialism on Main St. Folie a Deux. Find that out on streaming services everywhere, and check out more from the band on their website. Also follow The Stifftones on Facebook and Instagram.