Sessions from Studio A - Time Thieves
Time Thieves performing live in Studio A
Power pop quartet Time Thieves join us this week ahead of their new LP release. We'll hear those new songs recorded live in Studio A and talk with the band about their music and the upcoming release. Catch them at Empty Bottle in Chicago next Thursday, Feb. 26 for their record release show. Also find Time Thieves on Bandcamp and streaming services, and give them a follow on Instagram.
Lineup:
Jonathan Pool - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Tim Reynolds - Guitar, Vocals
Annie Saunders - Bass, Vocals
Mustafa Daka - Drums