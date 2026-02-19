© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Time Thieves

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 19, 2026 at 6:55 PM CST
Power pop quartet Time Thieves join us this week ahead of their new LP release. We'll hear those new songs recorded live in Studio A and talk with the band about their music and the upcoming release. Catch them at Empty Bottle in Chicago next Thursday, Feb. 26 for their record release show. Also find Time Thieves on Bandcamp and streaming services, and give them a follow on Instagram.

Lineup:
Jonathan Pool - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Tim Reynolds - Guitar, Vocals
Annie Saunders - Bass, Vocals
Mustafa Daka - Drums
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
