Sessions from Studio A - Time Thieves

Power pop quartet Time Thieves join us this week ahead of their new LP release. We'll hear those new songs recorded live in Studio A and talk with the band about their music and the upcoming release. Catch them at Empty Bottle in Chicago next Thursday, Feb. 26 for their record release show. Also find Time Thieves on Bandcamp and streaming services, and give them a follow on Instagram.

Lineup:

Jonathan Pool - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Tim Reynolds - Guitar, Vocals

Annie Saunders - Bass, Vocals

Mustafa Daka - Drums