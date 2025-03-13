Sessions from Studio A - Coach

After playing for years as an instrumental duo, DeKalb math rock/punk band Coach recently added bass and vocals into their sound. We'll hear them play songs from their upcoming new album and talk about the changes to the band. Find more from them on their Bandcamp page. Also check out more from Reader Advisor Records on Bandcamp.

Lineup:

Christian Conlon - Guitar, Vocals

Kelsey Silver - Drums

Rob Poznanski - Bass

Coach performing "Create A World But Don't Live In It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing "Coyote" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing "Picture So Nice You Jump Right In" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing "Every Day Forever" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A