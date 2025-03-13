© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Coach

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — still 1.png
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — Still 2.png
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — Still 4.png
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — Still 3.png
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — Still 5.png
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

After playing for years as an instrumental duo, DeKalb math rock/punk band Coach recently added bass and vocals into their sound. We'll hear them play songs from their upcoming new album and talk about the changes to the band. Find more from them on their Bandcamp page. Also check out more from Reader Advisor Records on Bandcamp.

Lineup:
Christian Conlon - Guitar, Vocals
Kelsey Silver - Drums
Rob Poznanski - Bass

Coach performing "Create A World But Don't Live In It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing "Coyote" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing "Picture So Nice You Jump Right In" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing "Every Day Forever" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories