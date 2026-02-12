© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Clark Kelly

By Spencer Tritt
Published February 12, 2026
Clark Kelly returns to Studio A this week with new music. He's recently taken his sound from his previous electronic-pop style into a more acoustic, singer-songwriter sound. We'll talk with Kelly about his new songs and working with string players on those, and hear live recordings in Studio A. Check out his new singles with the orchestra out now on streaming services and Soundcloud. Also find more on his website and Instagram.
