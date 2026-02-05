Sessions from Studio A - Zeno Camera
1 of 6 — still 7.png
Zeno Camera performing live in WNIJ's Studio A





Zeno Camera (real name, no gimmicks) joins us this week for live recordings and to tell us about their latest EP Syc-amor-e. Find more on streaming services as well as Zeno Camera's website and on Instagram. Check out video from the performance posted below.
Lineup:
Zeno Camera - Vocals
Pedro Canaan - Guitar
Gabe Stiglich - Bass
Chris Kenney - Drums