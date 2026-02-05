© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Zeno Camera

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:55 PM CST
Zeno Camera (real name, no gimmicks) joins us this week for live recordings and to tell us about their latest EP Syc-amor-e. Find more on streaming services as well as Zeno Camera's website and on Instagram. Check out video from the performance posted below.

Lineup:
Zeno Camera - Vocals
Pedro Canaan - Guitar
Gabe Stiglich - Bass
Chris Kenney - Drums
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
