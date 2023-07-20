© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Spocket

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — Spocket Still 6.png
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — Spocket Still 1.png
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — Spocket Still 4.png
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — Spocket Still 3.png
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — Spocket Still 5.png
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — Spocket Still 2.png
Spocket performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket is our guest this week for another great performance in Studio A. We'll hear new songs from their upcoming album Pyramid Scheme and talk with the band about their music and about the "solo wheel". Follow Spocket on Facebook and Instagram and check out more on their website. Watch behind-the-scenes video from the live set below!

Spocket performing "Bildo" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Odd Man Out" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Dairy Aisle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Funky Shrimp" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Hey Gurl, Hey" live in WNIJ's Studio A

