Sessions from Studio A - Spocket

Spocket is our guest this week for another great performance in Studio A. We'll hear new songs from their upcoming album Pyramid Scheme and talk with the band about their music and about the "solo wheel". Follow Spocket on Facebook and Instagram and check out more on their website. Watch behind-the-scenes video from the live set below!

Spocket performing "Bildo" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Odd Man Out" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Dairy Aisle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Funky Shrimp" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spocket performing "Hey Gurl, Hey" live in WNIJ's Studio A