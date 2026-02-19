© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours: 'Putting something in a small concrete space, like a poem, could be an actual relief'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:22 PM CST
More Hell launch party at Maze Books in Rockford.
Kim Pedersen
/
WNIJ News
More Hell launch party at Maze Books in Rockford.

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended podcast. This podcast is an extension of WNIJ’s weekly Poetically Yours segment. In that version, you only get to hear a poem but here, you learn about the writer. This month’s featured poet is Rockford’s newest poet laurate, Adam al-Sirgany. al-Sirgany is also an editor, teacher and author.

In this episode, he discussed his Midwestern and Arab heritage, and his early writing experiences, influenced by his grandfather's storytelling.

He also talked about his goals as Rockford’s newest poet laureate and his work as an editor and educator.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
