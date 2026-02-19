Poetically Yours: 'Putting something in a small concrete space, like a poem, could be an actual relief'

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended podcast. This podcast is an extension of WNIJ’s weekly Poetically Yours segment. In that version, you only get to hear a poem but here, you learn about the writer. This month’s featured poet is Rockford’s newest poet laurate, Adam al-Sirgany. al-Sirgany is also an editor, teacher and author.

In this episode, he discussed his Midwestern and Arab heritage, and his early writing experiences, influenced by his grandfather's storytelling.

He also talked about his goals as Rockford’s newest poet laureate and his work as an editor and educator.

