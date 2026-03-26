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Sessions from Studio A - Emily Jane Powers

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
1 of 4  — EJP still 2.png
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
2 of 4  — EJP still 3.png
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
3 of 4  — EJP still 4.png
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A
4 of 4  — EJP still 1.png
Emily Jane Powers performing live in Studio A

Emily Jane Powers stops by WNIJ to play songs from her 16th studio album Earnest Jamming Partners. We'll also talk with the band about the record, the evolution of their sound, and about being more collaborative on this latest album. Find Earnest Jamming Partners streaming everywhere and pick up a copy on Bandcamp.

Also find more on their website and Instagram.

Lineup:
Emily Jane Powers - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Alec Harryhausen - Bass, Backup Vocals
Ryan Hurnevich - Guitar
Dave Piscotti - Drums
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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