Sessions from Studio A - Emily Jane Powers

Emily Jane Powers stops by WNIJ to play songs from her 16th studio album Earnest Jamming Partners. We'll also talk with the band about the record, the evolution of their sound, and about being more collaborative on this latest album. Find Earnest Jamming Partners streaming everywhere and pick up a copy on Bandcamp.

Also find more on their website and Instagram.

Lineup:

Emily Jane Powers - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Alec Harryhausen - Bass, Backup Vocals

Ryan Hurnevich - Guitar

Dave Piscotti - Drums