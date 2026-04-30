Sessions from Studio A - Pyzow!
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Pyzow! performing live in Studio A
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Pyzow! performing live in Studio A
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Pyzow! performing live in Studio A
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Pyzow! performing live in Studio A
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Pyzow! performing live in Studio A
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Pyzow! performing live in Studio A
Pyzow! brings their unique sound to Studio A this week. We'll hear new songs from their upcoming 2nd album, plus a talk with the band. Check out more on Bandcamp and follow them on Instagram. Also head over to the band's Substack page here.
Lineup:
Ivan Pyzow - @pyzow - Vocals, Keys
Lucia Sarmiento - @lusarmientomusic - Sax
Ben Astrachan - @astrachanmusic - Vocals
Kaitlyn Chiostri - @kaitlync310 - Vocals
Hannah Pope - @hanpope_ - Guitar
Sam Genualdi - samgenualdimusic - Guitar
Cay Advent - @basshero - Bass
Zak Taylor - @jollygoodhollywood - Drums