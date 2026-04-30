Sessions from Studio A - Pyzow!

Pyzow! brings their unique sound to Studio A this week. We'll hear new songs from their upcoming 2nd album, plus a talk with the band. Check out more on Bandcamp and follow them on Instagram. Also head over to the band's Substack page here.

Lineup:

Ivan Pyzow - @pyzow - Vocals, Keys

Lucia Sarmiento - @lusarmientomusic - Sax

Ben Astrachan - @astrachanmusic - Vocals

Kaitlyn Chiostri - @kaitlync310 - Vocals

Hannah Pope - @hanpope_ - Guitar

Sam Genualdi - samgenualdimusic - Guitar

Cay Advent - @basshero - Bass

Zak Taylor - @jollygoodhollywood - Drums