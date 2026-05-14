Emergency food distribution in Rockford this weekend

SNAP work requirements have become more stringent in recent months. And SNAP recipients who have not taken steps to meet the new requirements are at risk of losing their benefits this month.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank estimates 120,000 Illinois residents may lose access to the program. They are preparing to provide 1 million additional meals just in the next couple of months to meet the growing need.

In response, the Rockford branch of the food bank is holding an emergency food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Neighborhood Market location on Sandy Hollow Road.

Demand has already been increasing, said Claire Clark, director of the food bank’s Rockford branch. At the beginning of the year, between 650 and 700 people were visiting the Neighborhood Market on a regular distribution day. But recently, up to 900 people are coming on a given day. She said it’s important for the food bank to meet the needs of a growing number of neighbors utilizing these resources.

“We want to find different ways to be able to be here for our neighbors in the absence of SNAP and other benefits,” she said. “So, trying to be consistently out there in the pop-ups is part of our response.”

On Saturday, anyone can drive up to the Neighborhood Market and get their trunk filled with enough food for their household. The distribution this weekend is on top of their regular market days.

“It'll be proteins, grains, produce, (and) a good smattering of some shelf stable items, too," Clark said, "so that they can have the whole week’s worth of groceries."

Clark said Saturday’s distribution day will be the second at the Rockford location, but the food bank’s been holding similar distributions throughout the 13 counties they serve.

“Food is a human right,” Clark said. “If you need food, you need food. And food insecurity happens to us all at some point and can happen for so many reasons. So, I hope people don't feel ashamed to come because we all need food, and we should all have access to it.”

There’s no sign up or registration required, and the food bank is prepared to fill 750 cars. If there’s an even greater need than what they’re expecting, Clark encouraged people to show up on a regular distribution day or check the food bank’s website for a nearby pantry.

The Neighborhood Market is still looking for volunteers for Saturday. There’s a sign up online or, Clark said, volunteers can also just show up, and they’ll find some way to get involved.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is an underwriter of WNIJ.