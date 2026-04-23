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Sessions from Studio A - Sophie Coyote

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
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Sophie Coyote joins us along with multi-instrumentalist Scott Clements. They stopped by WNIJ a few weeks back for our first Studio A After Hours concert, where we invite an audience to join us in the studio for the recording. Hear a mix of new songs, some from her EP Indigo Child, and an interview with Sophie Coyote.

Check out her music on streaming services, and find dates for upcoming shows on her website. Also follow Sophie Coyote on Facebook and Instagram.

Click the events tab at the top of your screen to find our full schedule for future Studio A concerts. We'd love to see you here!
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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