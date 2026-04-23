Sessions from Studio A - Sophie Coyote

Sophie Coyote joins us along with multi-instrumentalist Scott Clements. They stopped by WNIJ a few weeks back for our first Studio A After Hours concert, where we invite an audience to join us in the studio for the recording. Hear a mix of new songs, some from her EP Indigo Child, and an interview with Sophie Coyote.

Check out her music on streaming services, and find dates for upcoming shows on her website. Also follow Sophie Coyote on Facebook and Instagram.

Click the events tab at the top of your screen to find our full schedule for future Studio A concerts. We'd love to see you here!