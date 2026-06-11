Another round of severe weather expected in McLean County on Thursday night

For the second straight evening, McLean County should be ready for another round of severe weather.

McLean County is facing an enhanced risk of severe weather (Level 3 of 5) for a storm expected to hit between 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The primary threat will be damaging winds potentially 70 mph or higher. Several tornadoes and very large hail are also possible. In addition, locally heavy rain may aggravate any lingering flooding from recent storms.

You should know where to take shelter when storms arrive this evening, and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.