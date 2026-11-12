© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Blunt

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:55 PM CST
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — pic 6.png
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — pic 2.png
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — pic 3.png
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — pic 4.png
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — pic 7.png
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — pic 1.png
Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

DeKalb-based metal band Blunt joins us to play songs from their latest record Cycles and to tell with us about the album. We'll also talk about the band's background, evil guitar tunings, and find out the difference between doom and stoner metal. Download a copy of Cycles and more music from Blunt on their Bandcamp page. Also follow the band on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with more from them.
Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories