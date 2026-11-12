Sessions from Studio A - Blunt
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Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blunt performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
DeKalb-based metal band Blunt joins us to play songs from their latest record Cycles and to tell with us about the album. We'll also talk about the band's background, evil guitar tunings, and find out the difference between doom and stoner metal. Download a copy of Cycles and more music from Blunt on their Bandcamp page. Also follow the band on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with more from them.