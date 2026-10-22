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Sessions from Studio A - Darklord and the Goons

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 7  — pic 1.png
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 7  — pic 5.png
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Darklord and the Goons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Darklord of Loves Park joins us with his band, the Goons, to play their new album Send in the Goons in it's entirety. Darklord writes songs about love, death, Miller Lite, worms, and about curing the world of disease. We'll hear the live performance and talk with Darklord himself on this week's show. Check out video from the performance below!

Follow Darklord and the Goons on Instagram and Facebook, and find more from Darklord of Loves Park on his YouTube channel.
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Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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