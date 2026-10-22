Sessions from Studio A - Darklord and the Goons

Darklord of Loves Park joins us with his band, the Goons, to play their new album Send in the Goons in it's entirety. Darklord writes songs about love, death, Miller Lite, worms, and about curing the world of disease. We'll hear the live performance and talk with Darklord himself on this week's show. Check out video from the performance below!

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