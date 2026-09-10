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Sessions from Studio A - Super Brick

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — pic 1.png
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — pic 5.png
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Super Brick from Rockford is back for their second time in Studio A. They return with a new lineup and a new sound, incorporating elements of emo and hardcore into their songs. We'll hear them perform live in Studio A and catch up with the band.

Check them out at Mary's Place in Rockford this Saturday, September 12 at 8pm, and find their music on all streaming services. Also available for download on Bandcamp. Give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with Super Brick.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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