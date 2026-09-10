Sessions from Studio A - Super Brick

Super Brick from Rockford is back for their second time in Studio A. They return with a new lineup and a new sound, incorporating elements of emo and hardcore into their songs. We'll hear them perform live in Studio A and catch up with the band.

Check them out at Mary's Place in Rockford this Saturday, September 12 at 8pm, and find their music on all streaming services. Also available for download on Bandcamp. Give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with Super Brick.