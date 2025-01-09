© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Fish-Head & The Bones

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — FH still 1.png
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — FH still 3.png
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — FH still 4.png
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — FH still 2.png
Fish-Head & The Bones performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rockford's Fish-Head & The Bones blend their influences of classic rock, punk, and grunge for a great live set in Studio A. Hear their performance and our interview with the band where we'll talk about their music and their debut EP REAL LIFE, which you can find now on Spotify and Apple Music. Also check out their Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:
Diego Rosas - Lead guitar and vocals
Adil Alabbodi - Bass and backing vocals
Ali Alabbodi - Drums

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "Don't Remember" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "Longer" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "ABD" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "Cages" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories