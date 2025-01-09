Sessions from Studio A - Fish-Head & The Bones

Rockford's Fish-Head & The Bones blend their influences of classic rock, punk, and grunge for a great live set in Studio A. Hear their performance and our interview with the band where we'll talk about their music and their debut EP REAL LIFE, which you can find now on Spotify and Apple Music. Also check out their Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:

Diego Rosas - Lead guitar and vocals

Adil Alabbodi - Bass and backing vocals

Ali Alabbodi - Drums

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "Don't Remember" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "Longer" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "ABD" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fish-Head & The Bones performing "Cages" live in WNIJ's Studio A