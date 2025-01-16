Sessions from Studio A - Mind Excavation

Mind Excavation's new album The Fisher King is out now on all streaming platforms. The metal band joins us in Studio A to play songs from the record and talk with us about The Fisher King. Check out more from the band on their Facebook. Find more from artist Chris Hodge on Instagram. Behind-the-scenes videos from the bands performance are posted below.

Lineup:

Ken Jakobsen - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Ian Flynn - Lead Guitar

Robert Whitworth - Bass, Backing Vocals

Robert McMurren - Drums

Mind Excavation performing "The Fisher King" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "The Space Between" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "Fallen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "Living for the End" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "Astral Traveler" live in WNIJ's Studio A