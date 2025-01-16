© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Mind Excavation

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — ME Still 2.png
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — ME Still 1.png
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — ME Still 3.png
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — ME Still 6.png
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — ME Still 4.png
Mind Excavation performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation's new album The Fisher King is out now on all streaming platforms. The metal band joins us in Studio A to play songs from the record and talk with us about The Fisher King. Check out more from the band on their Facebook. Find more from artist Chris Hodge on Instagram. Behind-the-scenes videos from the bands performance are posted below.

Lineup:
Ken Jakobsen - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Ian Flynn - Lead Guitar
Robert Whitworth - Bass, Backing Vocals
Robert McMurren - Drums

Mind Excavation performing "The Fisher King" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "The Space Between" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "Fallen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "Living for the End" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mind Excavation performing "Astral Traveler" live in WNIJ's Studio A

