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Sessions from Studio A - Smooth Rogers

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 6, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — pic 5.png
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — pic 2.png
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — pic 4.png
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — pic 1.png
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Smooth Rogers is the project of multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer Zac Bron. The band has built on their signature dreamy synth-pop sound on their latest album Call It What You Want, that was just released this summer. Find the album on all streaming services and download a copy on Bandcamp. Listen to hear Smooth Rogers play some of those new songs live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Check out more from Smooth Rogers on Instagram.

Lineup:
Zac Bron - Guitar, Lead Vocals, Synth
Tamar Tedla - Backup Vocals
Camden Krusec - Bass, Backup Vocals
Tommy Bravos - Keys and Synths
Jesse Paulino - Drums
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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