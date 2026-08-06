Sessions from Studio A - Smooth Rogers
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Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers is the project of multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer Zac Bron. The band has built on their signature dreamy synth-pop sound on their latest album Call It What You Want, that was just released this summer. Find the album on all streaming services and download a copy on Bandcamp. Listen to hear Smooth Rogers play some of those new songs live in WNIJ's Studio A.
Check out more from Smooth Rogers on Instagram.
Lineup:
Zac Bron - Guitar, Lead Vocals, Synth
Tamar Tedla - Backup Vocals
Camden Krusec - Bass, Backup Vocals
Tommy Bravos - Keys and Synths
Jesse Paulino - Drums