Sessions from Studio A - Smooth Rogers

Smooth Rogers is the project of multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer Zac Bron. The band has built on their signature dreamy synth-pop sound on their latest album Call It What You Want, that was just released this summer. Find the album on all streaming services and download a copy on Bandcamp. Listen to hear Smooth Rogers play some of those new songs live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Check out more from Smooth Rogers on Instagram.

Lineup:

Zac Bron - Guitar, Lead Vocals, Synth

Tamar Tedla - Backup Vocals

Camden Krusec - Bass, Backup Vocals

Tommy Bravos - Keys and Synths

Jesse Paulino - Drums