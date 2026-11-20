I was with my friend Chris visiting antique shops. We look for books.

Antique stores are full of things that Boomers like us want to rescue. We see history — rusted and bent — but beautiful history. In one of the stores I see a small basket full of keys. All kinds, shapes and sizes. Just keys.

I pull a key from the basket and hold it up and shout, "Hey Chris, want a key? It's only a dollar."

We both laugh. A key for $1. We both wondered why. Yes, I can see someone buying a few keys for an artsy-crafty project or hey, maybe somebody collects keys as a hobby. Probably a Boomer.

But that basket of keys was an omen. It reminded me of the large collection of keys I have at home. I did a quick count and found 45 keys. A few keys are labeled but most are mysteries. I have no idea what they unlock. But they cannot be trashed because they do unlock something, somewhere. Right? Which, for Boomers, is one of the sweet mysteries of life.

As I was counting my keys I discovered three strange keys ... all on the heavy key ring I carry whenever I leave the house. They must be important. But I never use them. Too bad one of them doesn’t unlock my lousy memory. That, of course, is another side effect of being a Boomer.

I will keep all my keys. Can’t help it. Stay away. Don't argue. And before you say I’m being silly, let me remind you those keys still have value. About $1 each, I’d say.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

