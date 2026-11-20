The Rockford Symphony Orchestra and Classical WNIU are pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 RSYO Concerto Competition, held November 14 at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus.

Celebrating more than 20 years of providing young musicians with an opportunity to showcase their talents, this year's competition marked the first time the event was held at NIU.

The 2026 winners are:



First Place: Annalise Song, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Vernon Hills, Illinois

Second Place: Yan-Ching Lam, Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills, Illinois

Third Place: Rebekah Kim, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Vernon Hills, Illinois

As the first-place winner, Annalise Song will also have the opportunity to perform with the Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra at its spring concert on May 2, 2027.

Honorable Mention recipients:



Claire Hinkemeyer, Homeschool, Cherry Valley, Illinois

Grace Li, Shorewood Hills Elementary School, Madison, Wisconsin

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra and Classical WNIU congratulate all of this year's competitors and recognize the dedication, preparation, and musical achievement represented by each participant.

The organizations also extend their appreciation to the sponsors whose support helped make this year's competition possible. Special thanks to Austin's Violin Shop, the competition's Supporting Sponsor, and to Participating Sponsors Benassi Family Dentistry, Music & Arts of Aurora, Spectrum Progressive School of Rockford, The Studio Rockford, and Montessori Private Academy - Rockford.

Their commitment helps create opportunities for young musicians to develop and share their musical talents.

About the RSYO Concerto Competition

The RSYO Concerto Competition is an annual event celebrating the musical accomplishments of young performers.

