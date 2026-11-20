Ashley Branch, Orchestra Noir's operations manager, hurriedly completes her final tasks before curtain call at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. It is two hours before the ensemble's Saturday night concert and her main goal is simple: plan to deal with whatever she didn't plan for.

The D.C. show comes partway through the ensemble's 20-city The Culture 2000s tour, which has taken the group to cities like Jacksonville and Philadelphia.

Founded in 2016 by music director Jason Ikeem Rodgers, the all-Black Atlanta-based orchestra performs classic hits spanning the genres of jazz, blues and R&B. Branch has been with Orchestra Noir for about two years, hired to bring relief to Keisha Rodgers, the orchestra's original operations manager, who now serves as president of operations. On show nights, it's Branch who is directing the final details on show prep.

In its early days, the Orchestra Noir team was small — just Keisha and Jason handling everything. While Jason was responsible for all music-related details, Keisha handled other tasks, such as creating the logo and website.

"I wore every single hat there was to wear," Keisha told NPR. "It was just very day-to-day. I mean, every little thing you could think of operationally was me."

But over the last decade, Orchestra Noir has expanded to 23 musicians and a leadership staff of four people. The orchestra averages about 20 shows per tour.

Saxophonist Taj Davis and violinist Nicole Wright have been with the ensemble for three tours. They say the size of the production has grown considerably since they joined.

"Every go round is a new element," Davis said.

The latest season added several new details to their performances — including a full display screen cycling through visuals from previous performances, fog machines and lighting and choreography threaded throughout the show.

Andre Calder / Shondalla Calder plays the violin during an Orchestra Noir performance for their The Culture 2000s tour.

"Every time I come back, I'm excited," Wright said, "because not only am I experiencing something different, but the audience is too." The theme for each tour, Rodgers explained, comes from whatever is igniting his creativity at the moment. For their most recent The Culture 2000s tour, Rodgers said they really wanted the "Bad Gal Rihanna energy."

"I chose the theme based on basically what inspired me at the time. And that's kind of where I want to go. I want to go deep into the 2000's," he said.

When it comes to picking which songs to perform and how they will be arranged, Rodgers compares it to developing a secret sauce he's been trying perfect "for a long time."

"We developed the formula where we can orchestrate and we can arrange," Rogers said. "We can orchestrate for those songs and arrange those songs in a way that is still so authentic, like how we're playing the melody, which instruments should have the bass line or the the harmony." "So it's really about seeing the orchestration in each song," Rogers continued. "Now when I hear a hip-hop song or a R&B song — I don't even hear the words anymore. I just hear instruments."

The journey to the stage

Preparation for an Orchestra Noir show starts long before the curtain rises. Wright logs two hours of individual practice daily. She writes out compositions by hand and thinks through fingerings and lyrics before bed. She says the show's music is often top of her mind as she moves through the day, even when her violin isn't in her hands. Wright says that her intense focus on the details of the show's music ahead of the show allows her to "just let loose and become one with the audience" once showtime arrives.

Andre Calder / Nicole Wright on violin while Tiffany Goode plays the trumpet at the ensemble's D.C. performance.

Davis takes a similar full-body approach. He listens to the repertoire while driving, catching details such as notes he may have missed in previous runs. He also exercises four to five times a week — including weightlifting workouts and walking.

Focusing on his endurance on stage is vital — since each Orchestra Noir performance demands a high level of stamina due to the ensemble's musicians performing choreography while also playing their instruments.

"Taking care of myself physically helps me when it's time to perform. It also gives me a chance to clear my mind and stay disciplined," Davis said.

On performance days, pre-show rituals also keep the musicians grounded. Davis plays long tones on his saxophone — sustaining single notes to center his breath and tone. Wright practices specific musical cues, calls her mother and will try on dresses until she finds the perfect one to wear on stage. And both of them remember to pray.

"Me and God are walking the entire time together," Wright said with a laugh.

A night to remember

By the time the lights go down, the audience inside Warner Theatre is already buzzing with excitement.

Orchestra Noir takes the stage in custom black-and-red letterman jackets that feature red-and-black sleeves with the letters "ATL" stitched on the right.

Andre Calder / Orchestra Noir founder, Jason Ikeem Rodgers conducts the band while they wear their custom black-and-red letter jackets.

They open with Usher's 2004 hit "Yeah!" — with musicians rushing in from both ends of the stage and smoke sprouting up from the stage floor.

When an electric guitar joins the orchestra for Jagged Edge's "Where the Party at," the room shifts even higher. Then comes Ciara's "Like a Boy" — which features a violin solo from Wright that she plays so intensely that her bow snaps mid-solo.

Orchestra Noir closes the night with Lil Boosie's "Wipe Me Down." By this point, nearly the whole crowd is standing, with several audience members already making their way towards the stage.

As a part of their post-show ritual, the musicians come to the end of the stage to meet the people who came out to hear them perform. It is a cherished tradition that makes them feel even closer to the multigenerational audience supporting them from city to city.

"[During the 2025 season] out in California, someone in the audience came and cried," Davis recalled. "They just moved to Cali and haven't had anything for them — and then seeing us made that huge difference for them. So, it's a great thing. It's a blessing."

"We're being seen. We have something to say," he added. "Younger folk, older folk — they can say, okay, we see Black people playing in orchestras. Which is a serious thing."

Andre Calder / Rhandal Jackson and Tiffany Goode play the trumpet.

For Wright, who grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, the ensemble has built a musical bridge she always wished existed.

"When I stepped outside, I was hearing Beyoncé or Brandy," she said. "But when I was practicing in the house, I was practicing Vivaldi." "We come to the edge of the stage, we can meet as many audience members as we can and we talk to them," Wright said. "Some of their children are playing the violin or the viola, and they'll ask us to take a picture or they'll ask us to make a video to inspire their daughter. Because sometimes when their daughter is practicing, they don't get to see the end result. Because practicing can take quite a bit of time. So they want us to show their daughters and send these videos to them to help inspire them."

"My goal is making sure [audience members] leave feeling something awesome or something great," Wright added. "And that's what we're doing. We treat every show as if it's our last."

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