Tyler Sutton joined WNIJ/WNIU in June 2025, bringing years of experience as a fundraising professional, music educator, and arts advocate. A passionate supporter of public radio, he believes in its role as a free, trusted source of news and conversation and its power to build community. His favorite programs include Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and 1A. Outside the station, Tyler enjoys building furniture in his woodshop, video games, and spending time with his wife and kids.