For nearly two years, I’ve been part of an effort to preserve Lorado Taft Field Campus in Oregon, Illinois.

And one question has hovered over everything:

Who is going to save it?

A university?

The state?

A nonprofit?

Local government?

A generous donor?

But lately, I’ve wondered if we’ve been asking the wrong question.

Margaret Wheatley wrote, “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”

Maybe that’s where change begins.

Not with one person having the answer.

But with many people bringing a piece of it.

Someone understands conservation.

Someone understands government.

Someone brings education, business, history, art—or knowledge of the land itself.

Someone has resources.

Someone has relationships.

Someone simply has two willing hands.

None of us has to be the answer.

Together, we become part of the answer.

And maybe this is about more than saving a beloved place.

We’ve become accustomed to asking:

Who is going to fix this?

Maybe a better question is:

What is mine to bring?

Perhaps our greatest challenges were never meant to belong to one person or one institution.

Perhaps they belong to all of us.

Together.

Funny.

We put that word in our name nearly two years ago.

Together for Taft.

Maybe together isn’t simply part of our name.

Maybe together is how we find our way forward.

I am Julie Bassett, and that is my Perspective.