Julie Bassett initiated the Together for Taft movement and is leading it with vision, transparency, tenacity, playfulness and extraordinary networking skills. Her spiritual calling ties into the environment and commitment to integrity, diplomacy, and community collaboration have been the heartbeat of this mission.

Her experience includes over 20 plus years as an elementary teacher in the DeKalb School District with a master’s degree in environmental sustainability with an emphasis on curriculum and design.

Her connection to Lorado Taft goes back even further, as she-first experienced the magic of the campus as an undergraduate student, where the beauty of the land and the spirit of the place left a lasting impression. That early connection planted a seed which would eventually grow into the vision for Together for Taft, linking her personal history to the future she now works to create.

Julie overseas the overall creative vision and development with the grassroots effort on the reopening and reimagining Lorado Taft, integrating environmental sustainability, intergenerational learning, and community engagement.