Rockford's Mana Kintorso returns to Studio A this week. Hear songs the band has never played on our show previously, with a performance recorded at our Studio A After Hours Concert Series. The band won a RAMI award for best indie/alternative band this year and they're continuing to write fantastic songs that blur the lines between the serious and the quirky. See them live in Machesney Park next week on November 25, and follow the band on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with more shows and music.