The impact of head trauma from football can lead to concussions and long-term brain damage. Mounting evidence shows the dangers of the sport and how the hits can add up over years.

While many leagues have implemented more safety protocols, the concerns still create a dilemma for parents and players. We hear more about it on this episode.

Also:

* As we approach another anniversary of the JFK assassination, we hear about an incident that occurred a year earlier during the president's visit to Springfield.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the pioneering aviator Bessie Coleman.

Bessie Coleman in 1922.

* We get a report on how flu season is shaping up so far.

* Kristen Schorsch provides details on Illinois' new medical aid-in-dying law.

* Listen to a conversation about the dangers of football.

* With growing cases of alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to red meat, some farmers are exploring exotic alternatives.

* Rob Wildeboer brings us the story of Jamal Bakr, who was paroled from prison and now spends time helping others avoid his path.