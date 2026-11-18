I’ve been taking advantage of the crisp fall to prepare my gardens for winter. I relish the warmth of the golden sunshine on my face. Listen to the birds chattering above the rushing cars. I laugh as a chipmunk skitters by, suddenly aware of my presence. A cloud passes overhead and I shiver in its cool shadow.

It’s taken me a long time to slow down. To slow way down. I used to rush through my life wondering what’s next. Worrying if I was doing enough for my loved ones, my coworkers, my community. Trying to get ahead in my career. Doing all the things we’ve been conditioned to do, to think, to be.

Ten years ago, I attended a yoga workshop. We didn’t bend our bodies into odd shapes or stand on our heads or do the splits. Instead, we focused on our breath. Learned how to shift into “rest and digest” mode. Afterwards, the instructor reminded us that “we have over-domesticated ourselves to the point that we’ve forgotten our wildness.” That bit of wisdom has stuck with me ever since.

In our society, the word “wild” is associated with “chaos,” “destruction,” or “being out of control.” But isn’t the deer grazing in the field also wild? As is the tall oak tree that provides shelter and food? And what about the sweet bumblebee asleep on the flower? Aren’t the joyful yips of the coyote the same wildness in us when we reunite with a dear friend?

The next time you are feeling stressed or overwhelmed, I invite you to take a breath. Sink into your animal body. Slow down and be wild.

I’m Megan J. Wheless, and this is my perspective.