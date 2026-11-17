I’ve always had a complicated relationship with my origins as a native Texan. Born in Denton in the 1980s, my family left before I turned four and only returned a handful of times, so my memories are scant at best, but I do know we had many friends who were progressive and open-minded like us.

After we left, what I heard about Texas on the news and in pop culture didn’t match my vague memories, and around the age of 12, I started pouring myself into Molly Ivin’s books (may she Rest in Power!!), trying to make sense of the culture and wondering how I’d have ever fit in had my family had chosen to stay.

It is unfortunate that many in the country associate Texas with professional haters like W, Abbott, and Ted, as everyone I know who still lives there fits with my earliest impressions of warmth and kindness.

So suffice it to say that November 4th was the first day in my life that I could say that I fully identified as a native Texan. The people of Texas made their true identities known, and I am feeling ALL the feels.

So today, I raise a glass to Hinojosa, Talarico, the down ballot candidates, and, most importantly the voters, that have finally turned my home state purple with a very blue hue. But the REAL moral of what happened in Texas and Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa, and Mississippi is that there’s no such thing as a red or blue state. We have to be willing to have conversations with EVERYONE and go EVERYWHERE if we wish to help people see the world through the progressive lens - not mock them or keep our expectations low. Values canvassing is a way to do that – look it up - but so is simply listening and treating others with kindness.