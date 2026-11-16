The results of these last elections brought back my faith in human nature. It wasn't that the Democrats recovered ground, it was that it came to prove that no matter how much money one pours in a campaign, the results still are in the hands of the voters.

The thing that always bothered me about political reporting was the emphasis on campaign funds, also known as their war chest. News, pundits, analysts, journalists, all of them would always mention that a candidate's chances to win depended on the money available to print and mail brochures, buy TV ads, and campaign in person. To me, it sounded pretty much like admitting that there was a correlation between the money available to fund a campaign and winning the election.

I find that idea offensively simplistic. If money were the determining factor, why bother with elections? Why bother with campaign finance legislation? Why involve the Supreme Court in decisions like Citizens United? If it were that easy, candidates could just publicize the balance of their expense account and spare us the barrage of political stuff.

But then, years of believing in the power of money ended in early November, when well-funded candidates lost to the ones who didn't have much. It was a refreshing experience and a lesson: civic conscience cannot be bought because determined voters control the outcome of elections, not glossy mailings or fancy TV spots.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this was my self-financed perspective.