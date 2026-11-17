Writer Anatole France observed that “until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened. ”Lately, I’ve been thinking about pets and politicians—specifically, U.S. presidents.

Only Presidents James K. Polk, Andrew Johnson and Donald Trump never welcomed pets into the White House. Polk is rated fairly well, although his Manifest Destiny policies have come under fire. Interestingly, Abraham Lincoln—whose White House became a veritable menagerie—courageously opposed the Mexican-American War.

Not surprisingly, Andrew Johnson is rated one of the worst presidents. His bungling of Reconstruction resonates to this day. While some historians see Donald Trump as a transformative leader, many political scientists rank him very low.

Am I arguing that pet ownership creates great presidents?Or that conversely, not having pets creates sub-par presidents?No, that’s too simplistic.However, I would argue that France’s quotation is worth considering when voting for a candidate, particularly for an office that requires empathy.

Welcoming a pet into one’s life builds responsibility and emotional intelligence.As an animal lover, I immediately think of President Obama’s dogs, Bo and Sunny. When I think of perhaps Obama’s finest moment—it’s his singing of “Amazing Grace” at the eulogy held for the Charleston church shooting victims.

As actor and activist James Cromwell noted, “Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life. ”An individual with that kind of world view is the type of person I prefer to occupy the White House.

I’m Lori Drummond-Cherniwchan and that’s my perspective.