Lori Drummond-Cherniwchan is a teacher-librarian at Auburn High School in Rockford.

She lived and taught in Kobe, Japan, for two years in the late 1980s, but has lived in northern Illinois since the mid-1990s.

During the school year, Lori likes nothing better than giving book talks and helping students distinguish between real and fake news. During the summer (when she’s not reading), she enjoys going to garage sales with her husband and listening to NPR and White Sox games on the radio.

She’s impressed by the availability of free music available in the Rockford area during the summer.

Lori has a bachelor’s degree from Stetson University and a master’s in English, plus a master’s in Library & Information Science from the University of Illinois.