Megan J. Wheless
Megan J. Wheless is an author with essays, short stories, and poetry published in literary magazines and anthologies. Her novel, Guardians of the Keys, was published by Warren Publishing in June 2022. Her second novel is slated for publication in Spring 2027. She is an organizing committee member of DeKalb Sustainability Alliance, a grassroots organization that focuses on civic engagement around sustainability issues and concerns throughout DeKalb County.
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Megan J. Wheless urges you to take a deep breath...and get wild.