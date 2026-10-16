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Poetically Yours - Changing scenes

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:18 AM CDT
Pixabay.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Welsh Middle School student Arely Gutierrez-Mendoza.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of students who write for their school newspaper, the "Bulldog Beat." Some of these students wrote poems for Poetically Yours. Here’s Arely’s poem “Fall.”

A season where trees
Start to drop down their
Leaves and turn orange and a
Mixed brown
It turns windy and bitter cold
And makes you feel numb
The leaves feel crusty and shuffle throughout day and night
Against the cold concrete
The wind flows around the air
As they blow away leaves and grass
It makes the bushes feel cold and the bushes whoosh as a
red flower stuck in an orange warm winter
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose