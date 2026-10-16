Poetically Yours - Changing scenes

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Welsh Middle School student Arely Gutierrez-Mendoza.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of students who write for their school newspaper, the "Bulldog Beat." Some of these students wrote poems for Poetically Yours. Here’s Arely’s poem “Fall.”

A season where trees

Start to drop down their

Leaves and turn orange and a

Mixed brown

It turns windy and bitter cold

And makes you feel numb

The leaves feel crusty and shuffle throughout day and night

Against the cold concrete

The wind flows around the air

As they blow away leaves and grass

It makes the bushes feel cold and the bushes whoosh as a

red flower stuck in an orange warm winter