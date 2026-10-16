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NIU breaks ground on $21.5 million sustainability center

Northern Public Radio | By Christian Romano
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:48 AM CDT
Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony had to be moved indoors due to the rain.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony had to be moved indoors due to the rain.

NIU leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for a multi-million dollar sustainability center.

The $21.5 million Northern Illinois Center for Community Sustainability (NICCS) will include research focused on energy, water, food and environmental resilience.

Lisa Freeman is the president of NIU and attended the ceremony, which was moved indoors due to rain.

"At Northern Illinois University, sustainability is not a trend or a talking point," she said. "It is a defining part of who we are and how we serve."

The 16,000 square foot facility will include labs for research on water, microplastics, food systems, soil and plant samples.

The state of Illinois is providing $19.1 million for the project. The remainder of funding is coming from in-kind NIU contributions and donor gifts, including from Northwestern Medicine for creation of the food laboratory and from Ray Banks, M.S. ’86 and Eric Erickson.

Construction will continue through the fall of 2027.

The center is expected to open in early 2028.

Illinois
Christian Romano
Christian Romano is a student at Northern Illinois University and is a volunteer with WNIJ's Community Correspondent Corps.
See stories by Christian Romano