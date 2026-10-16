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Savannah Ilenikhena sentenced to 24 months of probation and restitution in PPP theft case

Northern Public Radio | By Jenna Dooley
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
DeKalb County Courthouse (file photo)
Susan Stephens, WNIJ
DeKalb County Courthouse (file photo)

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that a Cortland woman must pay restitution for fraudulently applying for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
According to a release, Savannah Ilenikhena, 34, was sentenced by DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph C. Pedersen after pleading guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of theft.

The release says Ilenikhena has been sentenced to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay full restitution of $17,455.
 
Ilenikhena worked at Kishwaukee College when the fraud occurred in 2021 and is a former DeKalb County board member.

Raoul’s office says Ilenikhena inflated business income in order to obtain a PPP loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
 
The case was referred to the Attorney General’s office by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. 
WNIJ News
Jenna Dooley
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
See stories by Jenna Dooley