Savannah Ilenikhena sentenced to 24 months of probation and restitution in PPP theft case

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that a Cortland woman must pay restitution for fraudulently applying for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to a release, Savannah Ilenikhena, 34, was sentenced by DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph C. Pedersen after pleading guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of theft.

The release says Ilenikhena has been sentenced to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay full restitution of $17,455.



Ilenikhena worked at Kishwaukee College when the fraud occurred in 2021 and is a former DeKalb County board member.

Raoul’s office says Ilenikhena inflated business income in order to obtain a PPP loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.



The case was referred to the Attorney General’s office by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.