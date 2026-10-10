Jenna DooleyNews Director
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting "Morning Edition" at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
WNIJ does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.
Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WNIJ employee and does not represent WNIJ or NPR.
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Here's what happened when we handed the microphone over to students at Rockford's Kennedy Middle SchoolThe project is part of Renee Perone's English Language Arts class.
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March to the Polls was held on Oct. 27 at the Holmes Student Center.
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Former DeKalb County board member sentenced to 24 months of probation and restitution in PPP theft caseSavannah Ilenikhena, 34, was sentenced Oct. 15 by DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph C. Pedersen after pleading guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of theft.
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El administrador de la ciudad, Bill Nicklas, le dice a WNIJ que se espera que el alcalde Cohen Barnes se recupere completamente de las lesiones graves sufridas durante un accidente doméstico el 12 de septiembre.
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NIU enters $40 M agreement with IDOT to minimize the effects of road construction on natural resourcesUnder the new agreement, NIU will provide IDOT with natural resource reviews and assessments for planned IDOT road projects in northern Illinois, including analyses of impacts on plant life, wetlands, wildlife habitats and threatened and endangered species, as well as on community and built environments.
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City Manager Bill Nicklas tells WNIJ that Mayor Cohen Barnes is expected to make a full recovery from serious injuries sustained during a home accident on Sept. 12.
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Esta semana también incluye la tradicional carrera de barcos reciclados el martes, la fiesta de cuadra en el centro de DeKalb el jueves y el partido del equipo de fútbol americano de los Huskies de NIU contra los Air Force Falcons el sábado por la noche.
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The week includes the traditional recycled boat race, downtown block party and a custom made mural. The NIU football team faces the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night.
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Bishop quiere una nueva perspectiva sobre las acusaciones que involucran al representante del distrito 76 de IllinoisLa republicana Liz Bishop pide una nueva revisión de las acusaciones que involucran a su oponente en la carrera por el escaño de la Cámara de Representantes del estado en el Distrito 76 de Illinois. Esto ocurre cuando un organismo de control ético interino asumirá sus funciones en Springfield el próximo mes. La representante estatal Amy “Murri” Briel sigue negando las acusaciones presentadas por un exfuncionario que la acusa de acoso sexual y consumo de drogas en su oficina.
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Republican Liz Bishop is calling for a fresh review of allegations involving her opponent in Illinois’ 76th District. It comes as an interim ethics watchdog takes over in Springfield next month. State Representative Amy “Murri” Briel continues to deny accusations filed by a former staffer alleging sexual harassment and drug use in her office.